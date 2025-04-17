Left Menu

Malaysian Cup Final Faces Empty Seats Dilemma

The Malaysia Cup final on April 26 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil is struggling with low ticket sales. With Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) set to face Sri Pahang, ticket sales have reached less than halfway for the 85,000-capacity venue, sparking concerns about attendance.

The upcoming Malaysia Cup final set for April 26 is experiencing lackluster ticket sales, with less than 30,000 seats filled at the 85,000-capacity National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. This year's match sees Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) pursuing their third straight treble, while Sri Pahang aim for their first domestic trophy since 2018.

JDT, having already secured the Super League and the FA Cup, may face a sparse crowd as their supporters have reserved only about 15,000 tickets and booked just 15 buses, according to JDT Supporters' Club's deputy president, Fadzli Sapie. He remarked that if JDT were playing their arch-rivals Selangor instead, ticket sales might be more robust.

Likewise, Sri Pahang's ticket sales, at just 8,633 out of their 33,600 allocation, have been underwhelming as per the club's CEO, Datuk Suffian Awang. He urges supporters to rally behind the team, emphasizing the critical role fans play in motivating players for the coming finale.

