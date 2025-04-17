Sports World Shaken: Suspensions, Controversies, and Farewells

In a flurry of sports news, Major League Baseball has handed suspensions to Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for three games, and manager Dave Martinez for one, after Lopez was found to have intentionally thrown at Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen.

In the NBA, the Sacramento Kings announced a parting of ways with general manager Monte McNair shortly after a disappointing playoff exit. Meanwhile, the NHL is gearing up for an intense playoff season with the Washington Capitals and their star scorer Alex Ovechkin leading the charge.

Off the field, Ukraine's tennis star Lesia Tsurenko is taking legal action against the WTA for alleged 'moral abuse,' while New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin faces a settled sexual assault claim. The era of sports commentary sees an end too, with Lee Corso retiring from ESPN's 'College GameDay' after nearly four decades.

