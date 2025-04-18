Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Aim to End Losing Streak Against LSG in Thrilling IPL Clash

Rajasthan Royals are eager to end a three-game losing streak in the IPL as they face off against Lucknow Super Giants. Struggling with inconsistency across batting and bowling, the Royals face injury woes and need key players like Samson and Jaiswal to perform. LSG, on the other hand, are in better form.

Updated: 18-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the world of IPL cricket, the Rajasthan Royals find themselves in desperate need of a turnaround. Mired in a three-match losing streak, they play host to Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, aiming for redemption on their home turf.

The Royals face a multitude of challenges. Their performance has been marred by inconsistencies in batting and bowling. Skipper Sanju Samson, dealing with a side strain, remains a central figure, with his and Yashasvi Jaiswal's forms crucial to the team's prospects. The latter has recently shown promise with consecutive half-centuries.

Lucknow Super Giants, led by a resurgent Rishabh Pant, are in a stronger position with four wins out of seven matches. Their batting lineup, featuring the formidable Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh, has been impressive, placing them in a competitive fifth spot on the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

