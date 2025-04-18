Adrian Newey's Bold Focus: Aston Martin's 2026 Ambitions

Top designer Adrian Newey has shifted his focus entirely to Aston Martin's 2026 Formula One car following his move from Red Bull in March. Despite the team's sluggish start to the season, his influence could be felt on the current model through wind tunnel correlation.

Team principal Andy Cowell revealed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that Newey is dedicating one hundred percent of his design time to the 2026 vehicle. This involves overcoming various regulations and tight deadlines, with a pivotal test set for January 2026.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin, who recently transitioned to a new wind tunnel facility in Silverstone, aims for championship success under owner Lawrence Stroll's investment and strategic partnership with Honda, starting in the 2026 engine era.

