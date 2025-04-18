Left Menu

Charles Leclerc Discusses Flexibility in Modern F1 Car Setups

Charles Leclerc believes modern F1 cars provide sufficient flexibility for drivers to adjust setups according to their styles. Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Leclerc emphasized that driving style is not the sole determinant of success, as drivers can mold their vehicles to suit their preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:42 IST
Charles Leclerc Discusses Flexibility in Modern F1 Car Setups
Charles Leclerc
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc emphasized the adaptability of modern Formula 1 cars, stating that the vehicles offer sufficient flexibility for drivers to adjust their setups according to individual styles.

Addressing the ongoing debate over driving styles ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Leclerc insisted that the notion of style dictating performance is overstated. He remarked, "I feel like you have more than enough freedom in the car setup to adapt a car to someone's driving style, so that doesn't change a lot."

Despite Ferrari's challenging start to the 2025 season, Leclerc remained optimistic, anticipating improvements with upcoming upgrades. He underscored the importance of perseverance, saying, "It's still a long season and we shouldn't give up for sure. We are going to push until the very end."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025