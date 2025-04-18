Charles Leclerc Discusses Flexibility in Modern F1 Car Setups

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc emphasized the adaptability of modern Formula 1 cars, stating that the vehicles offer sufficient flexibility for drivers to adjust their setups according to individual styles.

Addressing the ongoing debate over driving styles ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Leclerc insisted that the notion of style dictating performance is overstated. He remarked, "I feel like you have more than enough freedom in the car setup to adapt a car to someone's driving style, so that doesn't change a lot."

Despite Ferrari's challenging start to the 2025 season, Leclerc remained optimistic, anticipating improvements with upcoming upgrades. He underscored the importance of perseverance, saying, "It's still a long season and we shouldn't give up for sure. We are going to push until the very end."

