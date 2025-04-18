Tim David's Dazzling Fifty in RCB's Rain-Hit IPL Clash

In a rain-curtailed Indian Premier League match on Friday, Tim David showcased a stellar performance with a counter-attacking fifty, pushing Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a total of 95 for nine against Punjab Kings.

As the match commenced with a delayed start and was restricted to 14 overs per side, RCB's batting lineup faced significant challenges, losing wickets consistently. Key players such as Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen played crucial roles in dismantling the RCB order.

Despite the adversities, Tim David remained unyielding, top-scoring with an unbeaten 50 off just 26 balls, giving the home team a fighting chance in the weather-affected contest.

