Left Menu

Aiden and Ayush Shine in Thrilling IPL Showdown

Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni led the Lucknow Super Giants to a competitive 180 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match. Their performances were crucial after early setbacks, with Abdul Samad adding late runs. Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the Rajasthan Royals bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:22 IST
Aiden and Ayush Shine in Thrilling IPL Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni delivered impressive performances to guide the Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable total of 180 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in their latest IPL match on Saturday.

Markram, a South African opener, scored a commendable 66 off 45 balls, hitting five boundaries and three sixes. Badoni contributed significantly with a well-crafted 50 from 34 deliveries, helping to stabilize the innings after early losses.

Abdul Samad's explosive innings of 30 not out from just 10 balls added crucial runs at the end. Despite the efforts of Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who took 2 for 31 including Markram's crucial wicket, the opposition couldn't contain the LSG's eventual onslaught.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025