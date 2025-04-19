Sports Highlights: Rising Stars and Major Moves

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers has been placed on the paternity list as he and his wife Mamiko anticipate the birth of their first child. The move comes just before a crucial game against the Texas Rangers.

Kicking off offseason negotiations, Las Vegas Raiders' Kolton Miller is in a standoff over his contract. The left tackle, who joined the NFL in 2018, is absent from voluntary programs as discussions continue.

In women's ice hockey, Kelly Pannek's clutch third-period goal clinched a place for the United States in the IIHF Women's World Championship final, following a narrow 2-1 win against the Czech Republic.

College football sees movement as Iowa QB Brendan Sullivan enters the transfer portal, while North Carolina's Ryan Browne is heading back to Purdue. These changes are part of a busy offseason for teams.

Tennis fans have their eyes on Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz strides into the Barcelona Open final, aiming for another title, while Zverev gears up for a Munich showdown, seeking his third triumph there.

