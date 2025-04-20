Epic Showdown: Alcaraz vs. Rune in Barcelona Open Final

Top-seeded tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz is set to battle Holger Rune for the prestigious Barcelona Open title. Both players impressed fans with straight-set triumphant performances in Saturday's semifinals.

The No. 2-ranked Alcaraz dominated No. 14 Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4, showcasing his prowess on outdoor clay, while Rune dispatched Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 with ease.

Alcaraz holds a 2-1 head-to-head lead over the 13th-ranked Rune. Having recently clinched the Monte Carlo Masters and eyeing his third title of the year, Alcaraz is poised to repeat his past successes in Barcelona, where he reigned supreme in 2022 and 2023.

