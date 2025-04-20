Epic Showdown: Alcaraz vs. Rune in Barcelona Open Final
Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune will face off in the Barcelona Open final after both securing straight-set victories in their semifinals. Alcaraz, who just won the Monte Carlo Masters, aims for his third title of the year. The duo has not met on clay before.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 20-04-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 00:20 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Top-seeded tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz is set to battle Holger Rune for the prestigious Barcelona Open title. Both players impressed fans with straight-set triumphant performances in Saturday's semifinals.
The No. 2-ranked Alcaraz dominated No. 14 Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4, showcasing his prowess on outdoor clay, while Rune dispatched Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 with ease.
Alcaraz holds a 2-1 head-to-head lead over the 13th-ranked Rune. Having recently clinched the Monte Carlo Masters and eyeing his third title of the year, Alcaraz is poised to repeat his past successes in Barcelona, where he reigned supreme in 2022 and 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Berrettini Stuns Zverev at Monte Carlo Masters: Italian Triumph
Carlos Alcaraz Claims Victory at Monte Carlo Masters
Carlos Alcaraz Powers to Monte Carlo Masters Final: A 13-Month Comeback
Monte Carlo Masters: Djokovic's Surprise Exit and Alcaraz's Triumph
Alcaraz Charges into Monte Carlo Masters Final