Racism in Spanish Soccer: The Ongoing Battle

In a troubling continuation of racial incidents in Spanish soccer, Celta's Claudio Giráldez reported that 22-year-old player Moriba was subjected to racist abuse during a recent match against Barcelona, which ended 4-3 in Barcelona's favor.

Moriba, a promising talent drawn from Barcelona's famed academy, faced derision following his substitution late in the game. His career spans a move to Leipzig in 2021, followed by loan stints at Valencia, Getafe, and now Celta.

The incident highlights ongoing issues with racism in soccer, as players of African descent continue to be targeted during matches, reflecting a broader need for action within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)