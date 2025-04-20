Left Menu

Racism in Spanish Soccer: The Ongoing Battle

Moriba, a Celta player originally from Guinea and a former Barcelona academy talent, faced racist abuse during a match against Barcelona. Such incidents continue to mar Spanish soccer. Despite his promising career, which included a move to Leipzig and loans in Spain, Moriba and others remain targets of racial slurs.

Updated: 20-04-2025 10:44 IST
Racism in Spanish Soccer: The Ongoing Battle
In a troubling continuation of racial incidents in Spanish soccer, Celta's Claudio Giráldez reported that 22-year-old player Moriba was subjected to racist abuse during a recent match against Barcelona, which ended 4-3 in Barcelona's favor.

Moriba, a promising talent drawn from Barcelona's famed academy, faced derision following his substitution late in the game. His career spans a move to Leipzig in 2021, followed by loan stints at Valencia, Getafe, and now Celta.

The incident highlights ongoing issues with racism in soccer, as players of African descent continue to be targeted during matches, reflecting a broader need for action within the sport.

