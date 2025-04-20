Avesh Khan's Stunning Yorkers and Rising Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shine for LSG and RR

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has lauded Lucknow Super Giants' bowler Avesh Khan for his decisive yorkers in the final overs against Rajasthan Royals, contributing significantly to LSG's dramatic win. Manjrekar credited Avesh for his disciplined bowling in the 18th and final overs, which restricted RR to a narrow two-run loss.

In an exclusive interview on Match Centre Live with JioHotstar, Manjrekar praised 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi of the Rajasthan Royals for his impressive debut performance. Suryavanshi displayed remarkable maturity, hitting three sixes in his 34-run innings, which captivated the audience and his parents present at the stadium.

The match concluded with LSG securing victory at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, despite some formidable batting efforts by RR players. Avesh Khan emerged as 'Player of the Match' thanks to his three-wicket haul. This outcome positions LSG fourth on the IPL table, while RR places eighth.

