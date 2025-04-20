Avesh Khan's Yorkers Save the Day for Lucknow

Avesh Khan's standout performance in deploying yorkers helped Lucknow Super Giants clinch a two-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. The pacer remained calm, focusing on his execution in high-pressure moments, particularly in the 18th and 20th overs, where he conceded only five and six runs, respectively.

Avesh emphasized his strategy of sticking with yorkers, dislodging key batsmen like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag, which shifted the momentum back to Lucknow. His tactical bowling proved indispensable, especially when the Royals seemed poised for a win with eight wickets in hand.

The mood shifted dramatically when Shimron Hetmyer's attempt was thwarted, giving Lucknow an edge. Although a missed catch added tension, Avesh's confidence in defending the remaining runs on the last ball sealed Lucknow's thrilling win, despite a late injury scare.

(With inputs from agencies.)