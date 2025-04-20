Left Menu

India's Young Boxers Shine at Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships

India's campaign at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships began triumphantly, with Hardik Dahiya and Rudraksh Singh achieving decisive victories. Competing in the U-15 category, Hardik defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Kubanychbek Bolushov, while Rudraksh won against Mongolia’s Ibrakhim Maral. This tournament is endorsed by the Olympic Council of Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:11 IST
India launched their Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships campaign with impressive performances, as young pugilists Hardik Dahiya and Rudraksh Singh secured crucial victories.

In the U-15 boy's division, Hardik (43kg) delivered a stunning 5-0 unanimous victory over Kyrgyzstan's Kubanychbek Bolushov on Saturday, setting the tone for the team.

Subsequently, Rudraksh (46kg) replicated this success, defeating Mongolia's Ibrakhim Maral with a clean 5-0 score. This event marks the inaugural tournament by Asian Boxing, receiving endorsements from both the Olympic Council of Asia and World Boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

