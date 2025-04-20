Left Menu

Verstappen Takes Pole as Tensions Rise for Saudi GP

Max Verstappen secures pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, aiming to surpass Lando Norris in the Formula 1 standings. Verstappen faces challenges with his Red Bull car's performance, while Oscar Piastri poses a threat from the start. The race, beginning at 1900 GMT, promises intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:44 IST
Max Verstappen
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen clinched pole position for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri set to start alongside him. Both are vying for the Formula 1 standings lead, currently held by Lando Norris. The race is poised to deliver high-octane action.

Verstappen displayed formidable speed in the qualifying rounds, securing pole for the second time in three races. Meanwhile, Norris faced a setback, finishing 10th after losing control and crashing. Verstappen, recalling his pole-to-victory success in Japan, expresses concern about his Red Bull's endurance under Saudi Arabia's sweltering conditions.

The stakes are high, as George Russell from Mercedes, starting third, suggests the first corner could be pivotal. Enthusiasts predict Piastri's potential lead or a tight clash if Verstappen maintains his position. LEGO will witness a battle of talents and strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

