West Indies Women Miss World Cup Spot by 0.01 Margin

In a nail-biting finish, the West Indies women's cricket team has fallen short of securing a spot in the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup, edged out by Bangladesh by a mere 0.01 net run-rate difference. The team, which showed a commendable performance by wrapping up their final game in just over 11 overs, fell just short of their goal despite leveling on points with Bangladesh.

The West Indies, entering the tournament as favorites and ranking sixth in the ICC Women's ODI rankings, have missed the World Cup for the first time since 2000. Captain Hayley Matthews expressed disappointment, emphasizing early losses as a contributing factor to their exclusion. This marks a significant setback for the team, which had high hopes after reaching the semi-finals in the previous tournament.

As the Women's World Cup prepares to welcome Pakistan and Bangladesh alongside defending champions Australia and others, the absence of the West Indies reflects the unpredictability and competitive nature of the qualifier rounds. The next opportunity for redemption won't arrive until 2029, leaving the team and its senior players with uncertainties about the future.

