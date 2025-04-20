Arya Borse Shines in ISSF World Cup Debut

In a remarkable debut at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru, Arya Borse showcased her shooting prowess, securing a fifth-place finish in the 10m Air Rifle Women event. Competing against elite shooters, Arya's performance saw her qualify for the final with a score of 633.9, narrowly missing a medal by just 0.1 points against formidable competitors from China.

The shooting event was dominated by China's Wang Zifei, who clinched gold while setting three world records. Young talent Fan Xinyi completed the Chinese sweep with a bronze finish. Arya's performance put India on the medal tally, trailing only behind the USA as China continued to lead the chart.

Arya held strong under pressure, leading initially and maintaining second place until a 17th shot resulted in a 9.9, dropping her to fourth. Meanwhile, in the Trap competitions, Indian shooters Zoravar Sandhu and Pragati Dubey began strongly, with Bhavya Tripathi finishing best among Indian women in seventh place.

