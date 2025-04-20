Left Menu

Arya Borse Shines in ISSF World Cup Debut

Arya Borse marked her international shooting debut with a remarkable fifth place in the 10m Air Rifle Women event at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru. Competing against top shooting talents, Arya demonstrated exceptional skill, narrowly missing a podium finish, while China dominated the event with a complete medal sweep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:08 IST
India shooter Arya Borse in action during the women's 10m air rifle final in Lima (Image: NRAI/ISSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Peru

In a remarkable debut at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru, Arya Borse showcased her shooting prowess, securing a fifth-place finish in the 10m Air Rifle Women event. Competing against elite shooters, Arya's performance saw her qualify for the final with a score of 633.9, narrowly missing a medal by just 0.1 points against formidable competitors from China.

The shooting event was dominated by China's Wang Zifei, who clinched gold while setting three world records. Young talent Fan Xinyi completed the Chinese sweep with a bronze finish. Arya's performance put India on the medal tally, trailing only behind the USA as China continued to lead the chart.

Arya held strong under pressure, leading initially and maintaining second place until a 17th shot resulted in a 9.9, dropping her to fourth. Meanwhile, in the Trap competitions, Indian shooters Zoravar Sandhu and Pragati Dubey began strongly, with Bhavya Tripathi finishing best among Indian women in seventh place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

