Azharuddin Fights Back: High Court Battle Looms Over Stadium Name Removal

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin is set to challenge the Hyderabad Cricket Association's decision to remove his name from a stadium stand. Allegations claim he violated association rules during his presidency. Azharuddin calls the move disrespectful and plans legal action, questioning the Ombudsman's authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:09 IST
Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin is preparing to approach the Telangana High Court, seeking a stay on the Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) Ombudsman ruling that mandates the removal of his name from the North Stand at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Justice (Retd) V Eswaraiah, the HCA ethics officer, made the contentious decision following a petition by Lords Cricket Club. The club, an HCA member, accused Azharuddin of arbitrary decision-making during his presidency. They claimed he violated HCA rules by naming a stadium stand after himself without proper ratification.

Azharuddin argued that the Ombudsman overstepped, citing the end of his tenure. He insists the charges are attempts to tarnish his reputation due to his uncompromising stance on corruption. The former cricketer remains resolute, asserting his name deserves recognition for a storied career.

