RCB Opts to Bowl First Against PBKS in Crucial IPL Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar made a strategic choice to bowl first after winning the toss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 37th IPL match. The high-pressure game is happening at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

PBKS, having secured five wins in seven matches, sit comfortably in second place in the standings. In contrast, Patidar's RCB has won four matches but has yet to secure a victory on their home ground.

Patidar stated, "We're going to bowl first. The wicket looks good and batting second provides more clarity." PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer concurred on the bowling approach, recognizing the importance of adapting to the conditions, especially as it's their first afternoon game of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)