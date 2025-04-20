Left Menu

RCB Opts to Bowl First Against PBKS in Crucial IPL Match

In a high-stakes IPL encounter, RCB captain Rajat Patidar chose to bowl first against PBKS in their 37th match. Despite RCB's struggles at home, they aim to leverage their bowling. PBKS are confident, resting second on the leaderboard. The match unfolds at Mullanpur's prestigious cricket stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:01 IST
RCB Opts to Bowl First Against PBKS in Crucial IPL Match
Shreyas Iyer (left) Rajat Patidar (right). (Photo:IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar made a strategic choice to bowl first after winning the toss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 37th IPL match. The high-pressure game is happening at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

PBKS, having secured five wins in seven matches, sit comfortably in second place in the standings. In contrast, Patidar's RCB has won four matches but has yet to secure a victory on their home ground.

Patidar stated, "We're going to bowl first. The wicket looks good and batting second provides more clarity." PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer concurred on the bowling approach, recognizing the importance of adapting to the conditions, especially as it's their first afternoon game of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025