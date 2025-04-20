RCB Spinners Dominate as Punjab Stumbles in IPL Showdown

On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spinning duo orchestrated an impressive performance, confining Punjab Kings to a sub-par total of 157/6 during their IPL match.

Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma were pivotal, capturing two wickets apiece, thereby preventing Punjab from gaining any significant momentum.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh emerged as the top scorer for Punjab Kings with a brisk 17-ball 33, but his efforts fell short as RCB bowlers maintained relentless pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)