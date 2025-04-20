Left Menu

RCB Spinners Dominate PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash

In a decisive IPL 2025 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spinners restrained Punjab Kings to 157/6. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma excelled, bagging crucial wickets. Despite a strong start by PBKS openers, a middle-order collapse ensued. Jansen and Singh's late resistance helped PBKS recover to a fair total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:35 IST
RCB Spinners Dominate PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash
Team RCB (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial IPL 2025 encounter at Mullanpur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spinners rose to the occasion, successfully restricting Punjab Kings to a modest 157/6. Winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar chose to bowl, a strategy that paid off as spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma delivered effective spells. Pandya's 2/25 and Suyash's 2/26 were key in dismantling the Punjab batting lineup.

Punjab Kings started strongly with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh forging a rapid 42-run partnership. However, their momentum was checked by a disciplined performance from RCB's bowlers. Krunal Pandya halted the initial surge by dismissing Arya for 22. Although PBKS reached a quick 62/1 by the powerplay's end, they couldn't sustain the pace. Pandya further dismantled the lineup by removing Prabhsimran for 33, leading to a middle-order slump.

Captain Shreyas Iyer struggled to find form, succumbing to Romario Shepherd for a mere six runs. A costly mix-up resulted in Nehal Wadhera's run out. Despite these setbacks, Josh Inglis resisted momentarily with a brisk 29 before falling to Sharma. Marcus Stoinis's dismissal left PBKS at 114/6. It was Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh's unbeaten 41-run partnership that provided some respite, taking PBKS to a respectable total with Singh remaining 31 not out and Jansen contributing 25. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025