RCB Spinners Dominate PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash

In a crucial IPL 2025 encounter at Mullanpur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spinners rose to the occasion, successfully restricting Punjab Kings to a modest 157/6. Winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar chose to bowl, a strategy that paid off as spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma delivered effective spells. Pandya's 2/25 and Suyash's 2/26 were key in dismantling the Punjab batting lineup.

Punjab Kings started strongly with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh forging a rapid 42-run partnership. However, their momentum was checked by a disciplined performance from RCB's bowlers. Krunal Pandya halted the initial surge by dismissing Arya for 22. Although PBKS reached a quick 62/1 by the powerplay's end, they couldn't sustain the pace. Pandya further dismantled the lineup by removing Prabhsimran for 33, leading to a middle-order slump.

Captain Shreyas Iyer struggled to find form, succumbing to Romario Shepherd for a mere six runs. A costly mix-up resulted in Nehal Wadhera's run out. Despite these setbacks, Josh Inglis resisted momentarily with a brisk 29 before falling to Sharma. Marcus Stoinis's dismissal left PBKS at 114/6. It was Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh's unbeaten 41-run partnership that provided some respite, taking PBKS to a respectable total with Singh remaining 31 not out and Jansen contributing 25. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)