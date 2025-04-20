Krunal Pandya Shines in RCB's Away Victories Despite Home Struggles

Krunal Pandya, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder, has demonstrated impressive form during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) away games. His latest performance, against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur Stadium, saw him deliver a decisive blow to Punjab's batting line-up, conceding only 25 runs while picking up two crucial wickets. His scalps included both openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, underscoring his vital role in RCB's success.

While Krunal has dominated outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, dazzling with performances such as his 3/29 against Kolkata Knight Riders and a notable 4/45 against Mumbai Indians, he has yet to replicate this success at home. In Bengaluru, his wicketless track record spans six overs, marked by a high economy rate of 10.50. With four home matches remaining, RCB is counting on him to find his form in familiar territory.

The recent game against PBKS saw RCB choose to bowl first, setting the stage for Krunal and Suyash Sharma (2/26) to outshine the opponents. Although the PBKS openers, Arya and Singh, got off to an aggressive start with a 42-run partnership, they faltered under the pressure of RCB's spin attack. A late effort from Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh pushed PBKS to a modest 157/6. RCB now needs 158 runs to secure their fifth tournament win, with Krunal's performance continuing to be a critical factor.

