Kohli and Padikkal Power RCB to Dominant Victory

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal exhibited formidable batting prowess as they led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commendable seven-wicket triumph over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 158, the duo contributed significantly with a 103-run partnership, ensuring RCB clinched the win with seven balls remaining.

In contrast, Punjab Kings stumbled in building their innings, faltering under the impressive spin bowling of Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma. Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored with 33 runs for Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)