Neeraj Chopra Classic: A New Chapter in Global Javelin Events

The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin event has been moved from Panchkula to Bengaluru due to inadequate lighting. Star athletes like Anderson Peters and Thomas Rohler will participate. Neeraj Chopra aims to establish the event as an annual athletic fixture, potentially expanding beyond javelin throws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:03 IST
The Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin event, initially scheduled in Panchkula, will now be held in Bengaluru due to lighting issues at the former venue. The event promises a star-studded lineup with the participation of global athletes like Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler, and other top names.

Chopra, who has extended invitations to several Olympic champions, says the competition has received category A status from World Athletics. He expressed excitement over organizing an event under his name, hoping it contributes positively to Indian athletics.

The maiden event, co-organized by JSW Sports in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India and World Athletics, aims to become an annual fixture, eventually incorporating more athletic events beyond javelin throw in future editions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

