Ayush Mhatre: The Teenage Sensation Shaking Up IPL Traditions

In an unprecedented move, Chennai Super Kings have deviated from their traditional reliance on seasoned players, instead opting to promote 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre for an IPL stint marred by challenges.

Mhatre, Mumbai's latest youthful batting prodigy, joined the CSK lineup amidst injuries and off-form batters, impressing with a quickfire 32 against favorites, Mumbai Indians.

His impressive debut has earned accolades and signifies a potential shift towards younger talents in CSK, as they rebuild a dynamic new core with players like Mhatre leading the charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)