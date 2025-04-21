Left Menu

Iyer and Kishan Reclaim Central Contracts, Pant Climbs the Ranks

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have regained central contracts in the BCCI's new retainer list, with Rishabh Pant receiving an upgrade. Grade classifications for top cricketers were also announced, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and others securing high-paying A+ contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:22 IST
Iyer and Kishan Reclaim Central Contracts, Pant Climbs the Ranks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an anticipated announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed its new retainer contracts, bringing good news for cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. The duo, left out last year, have successfully returned to the central contract lineup.

Iyer's performance, particularly in India's Champions Trophy triumph, and Kishan's contributions have earned them respective places. Iyer joins an elite group in Grade B, alongside T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, cricket stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli secured A+ contracts. Despite monetary details remaining undisclosed by the BCCI, local outlets speculate significant earnings for top-tier athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025