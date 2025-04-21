Iyer and Kishan Reclaim Central Contracts, Pant Climbs the Ranks

In an anticipated announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed its new retainer contracts, bringing good news for cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. The duo, left out last year, have successfully returned to the central contract lineup.

Iyer's performance, particularly in India's Champions Trophy triumph, and Kishan's contributions have earned them respective places. Iyer joins an elite group in Grade B, alongside T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, cricket stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli secured A+ contracts. Despite monetary details remaining undisclosed by the BCCI, local outlets speculate significant earnings for top-tier athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)