Indian Boxers Shine in Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships

Indian boxers continued their impressive performance streak at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships, clinching three significant victories on the competition's second day.

School Games Federation of India (SGFI) gold medallist Tikam Singh, competing in the 52 kg category, dominated UAE's Ali Almesmari and secured his win through a referee-stopped contest in the third round.

Meanwhile, Udham Singh, competing in the 54 kg category, achieved a commanding 5-0 victory over Iran's Mohammadparsa Motevalianastanehsari, and Rahul Gariya, in the 57 kg category, defeated Li Shou-Xun from Chinese Taipei with a referee-stopped contest in the first round.

(With inputs from agencies.)