Left Menu

Wu Ashun Triumphs Again in China Open Amidst Thrilling Tournament

China's Wu Ashun staged a remarkable comeback, secure a second China Open win. After initially trailing, Wu's final round of 65 advanced him to 14-under par. Eugenio Chacarra achieved notable T-4th finish. Other notable Chinese players included Haotong Li, Zecheng Dou, and Wenyi Ding, who all finished in top 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:38 IST
Wu Ashun Triumphs Again in China Open Amidst Thrilling Tournament
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Wu Ashun made a stunning comeback to win the China Open for the second time, delivering an impressive final round score of 65, pushing him to a 14-under par finish. This victory comes as his fifth on the DP World Tour, highlighting his resilience after a challenging start to the year.

Meanwhile, Eugenio Chacarra continued to demonstrate his sterling form. The recent Indian Open 2025 champion secured a tie for fourth place at 11-under par, propelling him to 13th in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Haotong Li also made headlines by achieving a T-4th finish, pushing him into the top 10 of the Race to Dubai standings. Notably, Chinese players Zecheng Dou and Wenyi Ding carved impressive performances with top 10 finishes, while lead figure Tapio Pulkkanen ended at 10-under, capturing seventh place overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025