Wu Ashun Triumphs Again in China Open Amidst Thrilling Tournament

China's Wu Ashun made a stunning comeback to win the China Open for the second time, delivering an impressive final round score of 65, pushing him to a 14-under par finish. This victory comes as his fifth on the DP World Tour, highlighting his resilience after a challenging start to the year.

Meanwhile, Eugenio Chacarra continued to demonstrate his sterling form. The recent Indian Open 2025 champion secured a tie for fourth place at 11-under par, propelling him to 13th in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Haotong Li also made headlines by achieving a T-4th finish, pushing him into the top 10 of the Race to Dubai standings. Notably, Chinese players Zecheng Dou and Wenyi Ding carved impressive performances with top 10 finishes, while lead figure Tapio Pulkkanen ended at 10-under, capturing seventh place overall.

