Shubhankar Sharma's Thrilling Comeback at AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma delivered a dynamic performance in the third round at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, including two eagles and four birdies. Despite challenging weather, he managed a round of 71, retaining a tie for 41st place. Sharma's persistence has seen him regain his card through Q-School.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portlouis | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:54 IST
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma showcased impressive skill during the third round of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, staying tied at 41st place. His round involved two eagles, four birdies, and a 71 score, building on a previous 69 that secured his tournament position after a tough start.

Sharma acknowledged the course's challenges, made more difficult by shifting winds and intermittent rain, highlighting the nature of golfing on the beautiful island. 'It's a remarkable course, and the unpredictable weather adds to the challenge,' noted Sharma.

On the third day, a combination of precise shots offered Sharma eagle opportunities and a strong performance, despite missing a third eagle putt. He's battled back after losing his card last season, securing it through the rigorous Q-School.

