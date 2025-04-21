Indian Women's Hockey Team Sets Sights on Aussie Challenge

The Indian women's hockey team departed from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday night, heading to Perth, Australia, via Singapore for a high-stakes five-match tour. The series features initial games against Australia A on April 26 and 27, followed by intense matchups against the world no. 5-ranked Australian senior team on May 1, 3, and 4 at Perth Hockey Stadium.

Dynamically led by midfielder Salima Tete, with seasoned forward Navneet Kaur as her vice-captain, the 26-member Indian squad is gearing up for crucial preparations ahead of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League's European segment starting in June. The tour is seen as an opportunity to test strategies and enhance teamwork.

Captain Tete expressed her pride in leading the team, emphasizing their hard work and readiness to tackle the challenge against the Australian teams. Vice-captain Kaur highlighted the squad's unity and confidence, underlining the tour as a chance to improve their playing style. The team plans to build on their recent successes, including drawing with world no.1 Netherlands in the FIH Pro League.

(With inputs from agencies.)