Anticipation Builds as Arshad Nadeem Invited to 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025'

Paris Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem has been invited to participate in the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' in Bengaluru. Set for May 24, this World Athletics-sanctioned event promises global prestige. Despite uncertainty over Nadeem's presence, the annual event aims to bolster India's status in athletics.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem (Photo: Rashid Latif X). Image Credit: ANI
Paris Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem has received an invitation for the inaugural 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025.' Scheduled for May 24 at the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, the event marks a milestone as a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold competition, potentially boosting India's global prominence in athletics.

The competition will feature several esteemed Olympic medallists, including India's own 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra, Thomas Rohler, Julius Yego, Rumesh Pathirage, and Anderson Peters. However, uncertainty lingers over whether Nadeem, who triumphed over Neeraj in the Paris 2024 Olympics, will participate. Neeraj confirmed inviting Nadeem during a virtual press meet organized by JSW, highlighting ongoing deliberations over his confirmation.

The pair last contended at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Neeraj's attempt of 89.45m was overshadowed by Nadeem's impressive 92.97m. Neeraj also disclosed that the 'NC Classic' aims to be an annual fixture, expressing surprise at such developments. He voiced hopes for eventually hosting a Diamond League event in India, pointing to adequate infrastructure and a growing audience for athletics in the country.

