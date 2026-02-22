Thrilling Draw at Kanteerava: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United
Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United battled to a 1-1 draw at Kanteerava Stadium. Braian Sanchez gave Bengaluru an early edge, but Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia equalized for NorthEast United. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu played a crucial role with key saves. The hard-fought match ended with both teams sharing the points.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru FC hosted NorthEast United in an intense encounter at Kanteerava Stadium, resulting in a hard-fought 1-1 stalemate. Braian Sanchez netted the opener for Bengaluru FC, showcasing early dominance.
Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia leveled the score after coming off the bench for NorthEast United. Despite Rahul Bheke's absence, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood strong in defense.
The second half saw more drama as Lalrinzuala's equalizer secured a draw. Both teams had chances, but ultimately, neither could clinch the win, concluding an electrifying match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa Football Association Cracks Down on Match-Fixing Scandal
Sanchez's Defiant Stand: A Delicate Dance with U.S. Policy
Youthful Showdown: India's U17 Football Team Prepares for Myanmar Matches
Turkish Football Scandal: Match-Fixing and Illegal Betting Investigations Expand
Argentine Football Scandal: Legal Trouble for AFA President