Left Menu

Thrilling Draw at Kanteerava: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United battled to a 1-1 draw at Kanteerava Stadium. Braian Sanchez gave Bengaluru an early edge, but Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia equalized for NorthEast United. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu played a crucial role with key saves. The hard-fought match ended with both teams sharing the points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:41 IST
Thrilling Draw at Kanteerava: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United
Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United players in action (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru FC hosted NorthEast United in an intense encounter at Kanteerava Stadium, resulting in a hard-fought 1-1 stalemate. Braian Sanchez netted the opener for Bengaluru FC, showcasing early dominance.

Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia leveled the score after coming off the bench for NorthEast United. Despite Rahul Bheke's absence, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood strong in defense.

The second half saw more drama as Lalrinzuala's equalizer secured a draw. Both teams had chances, but ultimately, neither could clinch the win, concluding an electrifying match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eight...

 Global
2
Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

 India
3
Security Breach and Tragic Incident at Mar-a-Lago

Security Breach and Tragic Incident at Mar-a-Lago

 United States
4
U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026