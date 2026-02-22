Thrilling Draw at Kanteerava: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United

Bengaluru FC hosted NorthEast United in an intense encounter at Kanteerava Stadium, resulting in a hard-fought 1-1 stalemate. Braian Sanchez netted the opener for Bengaluru FC, showcasing early dominance.

Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia leveled the score after coming off the bench for NorthEast United. Despite Rahul Bheke's absence, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood strong in defense.

The second half saw more drama as Lalrinzuala's equalizer secured a draw. Both teams had chances, but ultimately, neither could clinch the win, concluding an electrifying match.

(With inputs from agencies.)