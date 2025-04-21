Left Menu

Ostapenko Dominates in Stuttgart: A Surprising Claycourt Triumph

Jelena Ostapenko won her first singles title of the year by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart claycourt final. Ostapenko, unseeded and ranked 24th, leveraged her powerful baseline play to overcome Sabalenka in straight sets, showing impressive form after defeating top players.

In an impressive display of skill and power, Jelena Ostapenko defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka to capture her first singles title of the year at the Stuttgart claycourt final on Monday.

Ostapenko, unseeded and ranked 24th in the world, showcased her fierce baseline power to overpower Sabalenka, who has yet to win the title after four final appearances in Stuttgart.

The Latvian's victory was marked by a dominating performance, as she quickly took control of the match and secured a straight-sets win, delivering a sensational crosscourt forehand to clinch the title.

