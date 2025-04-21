Gujarat Titans Face Spinner Challenge at Eden Gardens

The Gujarat Titans, currently topping the standings with five victories, are set to face the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens. A focal point of this encounter will be the duel between Kolkata's formidable spin duo, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, and the batting expertise of Gujarat, especially their opening order.

Gujarat Titans have displayed unmatched proficiency against spinning deliveries this season, boasting superior statistics across batting average, strike rate, dot ball percentage, and boundary scoring. In contrast, the Knight Riders have shown remarkable economy in their spin bowling, with none of their bowlers conceding more than eight runs per over. Varun and Narine have been pivotal, collectively taking 17 wickets over the campaign.

Jos Buttler of Gujarat Titans emerges as a crucial player, possessing an exceptional record against KKR's spinners. He has previously amassed 477 runs against KKR, achieving two centuries at Eden Gardens. As the two sides prepare for this critical matchup, KKR looks to reclaim momentum despite a challenging season, while GT aims to fortify their lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)