Pranav Pramod Shocks Favourites, Clinches Gold in 100m Sprint

In an unexpected turn of events at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, Pranav Pramod sprinted ahead to secure a gold medal in the men's 100m dash. The 23-year-old clocked an impressive time of 10.27 seconds, surpassing expectations and breaking the longstanding dominance of seasoned athletes.

Despite his victory, Pramod fell short of qualifying for the Asian Championships, with the standard set at 10.25 seconds. Meanwhile, seasoned runner Gurindervir Singh, who holds the national record, concluded the race in eighth place, visibly struggling with a discomfort in his left arm.

In other events, Sachin Yadav clinched the gold in javelin, proving himself as a formidable contestant, while Army's Sawan Barwal not only won gold in the men's 10,000m but also broke a 16-year-old record and surpassed the Asian Championships qualifying time.

