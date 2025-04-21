Left Menu

Pranav Pramod Shocks Favourites, Clinches Gold in 100m Sprint

Pranav Pramod emerged as a surprise winner in the men's 100m sprint at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition. He clocked 10.27 seconds, surpassing pre-race favourites. Despite not meeting the Asian Championships qualifying time, Pramod's victory ended the dominance of seasoned sprinters like Gurindervir Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:42 IST
Pranav Pramod Shocks Favourites, Clinches Gold in 100m Sprint
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, Pranav Pramod sprinted ahead to secure a gold medal in the men's 100m dash. The 23-year-old clocked an impressive time of 10.27 seconds, surpassing expectations and breaking the longstanding dominance of seasoned athletes.

Despite his victory, Pramod fell short of qualifying for the Asian Championships, with the standard set at 10.25 seconds. Meanwhile, seasoned runner Gurindervir Singh, who holds the national record, concluded the race in eighth place, visibly struggling with a discomfort in his left arm.

In other events, Sachin Yadav clinched the gold in javelin, proving himself as a formidable contestant, while Army's Sawan Barwal not only won gold in the men's 10,000m but also broke a 16-year-old record and surpassed the Asian Championships qualifying time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025