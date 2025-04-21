Left Menu

Gujarat's Gill & Sudharsan Shine in IPL Clash Against Kolkata

In an IPL matchup, Gujarat Titans' openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan delivered stellar half-centuries, setting the stage for a decent total despite challenges. Initially promising, the innings slowed, especially with KKR's effective spin attack. Key moments included Gill's near century and Jos Buttler's solid end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:36 IST
Gujarat's Gill & Sudharsan Shine in IPL Clash Against Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Gujarat Titans' batsmen Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan showcased impressive prowess, scoring fluent half-centuries. Their century-opening partnership propelled the Titans to a total of 196 for 3 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night.

Despite Gill falling just short of a century, dismissed for 90, his contribution was substantial, featuring 10 boundaries and three sixes. The Titans maintained momentum initially, with Gill and Sudharsan establishing a commanding 114-run opening stand.

However, the innings lost its vigor in the final overs due to KKR's disciplined bowling. Key spinners Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine curbed GT's scoring rate effectively, signaling a strong performance from the visiting team's bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025