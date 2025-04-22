Gujarat Titans Triumph Over KKR, Sai Kishore Praises Eden Gardens Pitch

Gujarat Titans' spinner Sai Kishore has commended the Eden Gardens pitch as conducive for bowlers, following their Indian Premier League victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Kishore remarked that the conditions favored bowlers more in the second innings of the match.

Sai Kishore elaborated on his tactical approach against KKR's Andre Russell, focusing on changing the bowling angle to extract different deviations. Highlighting his strategy, he aimed to bowl slowly through the air to entice a top edge. Kishore unequivocally praised teammate Rashid Khan, acknowledging him as one of the premier T20 bowlers globally and noted the team's unwavering faith in his abilities.

Kolkata Knight Riders succumbed to a defeat by 39-runs against a formidable Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens. GT's innings were fueled by remarkable performances, including Shubman Gill's 90 and Sai Sudharsan's 52, setting a solid total of 198/3. In response, KKR fell short at 159/8, hindered by the disciplined bowling of Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan. The defeat places KKR in the seventh IPL spot, while GT leads with six victories.

