Left Menu

Rashid Khan Replaced as Afghanistan T20 Captain Amidst Strategic Changes

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been relieved from his role as the Twenty20 captain after the team's group-stage exit from the World Cup. Opener Ibrahim Zadran takes the lead for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The ACB monitors regional security amid ongoing conflict in the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:27 IST
Rashid Khan Replaced as Afghanistan T20 Captain Amidst Strategic Changes
Rashid Khan

In a significant leadership shift, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been removed from his position as the Twenty20 captain following the team's early exit from the ongoing World Cup.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced that opener Ibrahim Zadran will take over as captain for the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on March 13 in Sharjah.

Despite Rashid leading the team to the semi-finals of the 2024 global event, the ACB's decision aligns with their strategic vision and recent changes, including a new head coach. Meanwhile, the board is evaluating the feasibility of the ODI series in Dubai due to regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-US and European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bond selloff

GLOBAL MARKETS-US and European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bon...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Venezuelan gov't, Shell sign oil deals, state television says

UPDATE 1-Venezuelan gov't, Shell sign oil deals, state television says

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump tells Reuters US should have a role in choosing Iran's next leader, encourages Kurdish opposition

EXCLUSIVE-Trump tells Reuters US should have a role in choosing Iran's next ...

 Global
4
Swiss and EU vow to deepen cooperation on security and defence

Swiss and EU vow to deepen cooperation on security and defence

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026