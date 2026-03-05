Rashid Khan Replaced as Afghanistan T20 Captain Amidst Strategic Changes
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been relieved from his role as the Twenty20 captain after the team's group-stage exit from the World Cup. Opener Ibrahim Zadran takes the lead for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The ACB monitors regional security amid ongoing conflict in the UAE.
In a significant leadership shift, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been removed from his position as the Twenty20 captain following the team's early exit from the ongoing World Cup.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced that opener Ibrahim Zadran will take over as captain for the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on March 13 in Sharjah.
Despite Rashid leading the team to the semi-finals of the 2024 global event, the ACB's decision aligns with their strategic vision and recent changes, including a new head coach. Meanwhile, the board is evaluating the feasibility of the ODI series in Dubai due to regional security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
