Controversial Incident as Extra Ball Disrupts Belgian Pro League Match

Union Saint-Gilloise's manager, Sebastien Pocognoli, has extended an apology following an incident in their Belgian Pro League clash against Genk. During added time, a staff member was sent off for hurling an extra ball onto the field, disrupting the host team's attack.

The match, held with Union leading 2-1, saw Genk right-back Zakaria El Ouahdi readying to receive a crucial pass when play was unexpectedly stopped. The Genk players immediately appealed, resulting in the ejection of an unidentified Union staff member. The video evidence did not reveal the culprit.

Despite holding their lead for a 2-1 win, Pocognoli emphasized that the action wasn't premeditated. He expressed regret to the referee post-match. The Royal Belgian Football Association has launched an inquiry, with reactions from players like Genk's Jarne Steuckers labeling the act as unprofessional and unexpected at this level of football.

