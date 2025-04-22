Left Menu

Controversial Incident as Extra Ball Disrupts Belgian Pro League Match

Union Saint-Gilloise manager Sebastien Pocognoli apologized after a staff member interfered in a match against Genk by throwing an extra ball onto the pitch. This disrupted Genk's last-minute attack, leading to a 2-1 win for Union. The Royal Belgian Football Association is investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:24 IST
Controversial Incident as Extra Ball Disrupts Belgian Pro League Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Union Saint-Gilloise's manager, Sebastien Pocognoli, has extended an apology following an incident in their Belgian Pro League clash against Genk. During added time, a staff member was sent off for hurling an extra ball onto the field, disrupting the host team's attack.

The match, held with Union leading 2-1, saw Genk right-back Zakaria El Ouahdi readying to receive a crucial pass when play was unexpectedly stopped. The Genk players immediately appealed, resulting in the ejection of an unidentified Union staff member. The video evidence did not reveal the culprit.

Despite holding their lead for a 2-1 win, Pocognoli emphasized that the action wasn't premeditated. He expressed regret to the referee post-match. The Royal Belgian Football Association has launched an inquiry, with reactions from players like Genk's Jarne Steuckers labeling the act as unprofessional and unexpected at this level of football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

