Michael Slater Freed After Partly Suspended Sentence

In a dramatic turn of events, Australia's former cricket star Michael Slater was sentenced on Tuesday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including domestic violence.

The sentence was partly suspended, allowing Slater to walk free immediately after serving more than a year in custody.

Judge Glen Cash pointed to Slater's alcoholism as a significant factor in his erratic behavior but noted his cooperation and remorse during the proceedings.

