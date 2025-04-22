Left Menu

Michael Slater Freed After Partly Suspended Sentence

Michael Slater, the former cricketer-turned-commentator, was sentenced to four years in prison for multiple charges, including domestic violence. His sentence is partly suspended, allowing his immediate release after serving over a year. Slater admitted guilt, citing alcoholism as a factor in his behavior.

Updated: 22-04-2025 12:29 IST
Michael Slater Freed After Partly Suspended Sentence
  • Australia

In a dramatic turn of events, Australia's former cricket star Michael Slater was sentenced on Tuesday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including domestic violence.

The sentence was partly suspended, allowing Slater to walk free immediately after serving more than a year in custody.

Judge Glen Cash pointed to Slater's alcoholism as a significant factor in his erratic behavior but noted his cooperation and remorse during the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

