Air India Expands Horizons with New Non-Stop Routes to Hanoi and Tokyo
Air India is expanding its Asian network with new non-stop flights from Hanoi to Delhi and Tokyo (Haneda) to Mumbai. The service adds significant new capacity for travelers in the region as India's commercial ties with Vietnam and Japan continue to deepen.
Expanding its network across Asia, Air India has announced new non-stop flight services on the Hanoi-Delhi and Tokyo (Haneda)-Mumbai routes to commence in the June quarter. This strategic move is part of the Tata group airline's bid to enhance connectivity in the region.
The new service offers a five-time weekly flight from Hanoi starting May 1, complementing the existing daily service to Ho Chi Minh City, and it will be operated by an A320neo aircraft. Meanwhile, Air India will also launch a four-times-weekly service from Mumbai to Tokyo (Haneda) beginning in June, using a Boeing 787-8.
According to Air India's Chief Commercial Officer, Nipun Aggarwal, these routes will bolster economic ties between India and these two rapidly growing destinations. Japan and Vietnam rank highly among Indian travelers, with Japan alone seeing a significant rise in Indian visitors in recent years.
