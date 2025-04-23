Left Menu

Cricket Legend Keith Stackpole: Remembering an Australian Icon

Former Australian cricket great Keith Stackpole passed away at 84 due to a suspected heart attack. Stackpole, known for his aggressive play and significant contributions in the 1960s-70s, had a successful post-playing career in broadcasting. Tributes poured in celebrating his impact on and off the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a somber event for cricket enthusiasts, former test opener Keith Stackpole, renowned for his formidable presence on the field during the 1960s and '70s, has passed away at the age of 84 due to a suspected heart attack.

Stackpole, whose career spanned from 1966 to 1974, was lauded for his aggressive shot-making and ability to unsettle opponents, notably topping runs during Australia's 1969 successful India tour. Notably, his remarkable 207 against England in 1970 remains a career highlight.

After retiring, Stackpole transitioned to broadcasting, leaving a legacy as a respected commentator. His death evokes tributes from cricket luminaries, acknowledging his lasting contributions to the sport and media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

