India's Sporting Icons Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Call for Action

The sporting fraternity in India has responded with a mixture of grief and indignation following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Prominent sports figures, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, expressed shock and mourned the loss of innocent lives.

On Tuesday, a terrorist assault at a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam resulted in the deaths of at least 26 civilians, with several more injured. The Resistance Front, a group linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Numerous athletes, such as Shreevats Goswami and Vijender Singh, have called for decisive action and suggested severing all sports relations with Pakistan. Voices across the spectrum, including Olympic champions and cricketing greats, unified in their demand for justice and the end of senseless violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)