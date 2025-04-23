Left Menu

India's Sporting Icons Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Call for Action

India's sporting community is united in condemning the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Many prominent figures, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, voiced their sorrow and support for the victims' families. Calls to sever sports ties with Pakistan surfaced as emotions ran high, demanding justice for the atrocity.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:51 IST
The sporting fraternity in India has responded with a mixture of grief and indignation following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Prominent sports figures, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, expressed shock and mourned the loss of innocent lives.

On Tuesday, a terrorist assault at a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam resulted in the deaths of at least 26 civilians, with several more injured. The Resistance Front, a group linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Numerous athletes, such as Shreevats Goswami and Vijender Singh, have called for decisive action and suggested severing all sports relations with Pakistan. Voices across the spectrum, including Olympic champions and cricketing greats, unified in their demand for justice and the end of senseless violence.

