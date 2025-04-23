Left Menu

Ex-FIFA Official Mamoutou Toure Released in Mali After Corruption Allegations

Mamoutou Toure, former FIFA Council member, has been released from a Malian prison after nearly two years on corruption charges. Accused of mismanaging $28 million, Toure claims a conspiracy against him. Though re-elected as Malian Football Federation president while incarcerated, he lost his FIFA seat recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:15 IST
Mamoutou Toure, a prominent figure in the world of football governance, has been released from incarceration in Mali. Toure, who had served on the FIFA Council, was detained for allegations concerning the embezzlement of $28 million in public funds during his previous role.

Toure's legal battles did not deter his career in football; during his imprisonment, he was re-elected as president of the Malian Football Federation. His supporters contend that the charges are the result of a politically-driven conspiracy.

The release comes after a provisional court order was granted. Despite his re-election domestically, Toure's international influence waned last month as he lost his FIFA Council seat and his place on the Confederation of African Football's executive committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

