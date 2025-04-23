Left Menu

Shastri Lauds Iyer's Transformation in White-Ball Cricket

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri commends Shreyas Iyer's adaptation in stance and technique, leading to his stellar white-ball performances. Shastri highlights Iyer’s ability to effectively play both sides of the wicket. Iyer's strong ODI form makes him a key player, yet Test selection remains contingent on team dynamics.

Ravi Shastri (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricket head coach Ravi Shastri has praised Shreyas Iyer for his remarkable improvements in the white-ball format, attributing his success to significant adjustments in his batting stance and technique.

Iyer's newfound ability to play both sides of the wicket has emerged due to a more upright stance and better movement, allowing him to efficiently execute pulls, hooks, and cuts. This transformation has diminished his previous vulnerability of being leg-side focused.

In ODI cricket, Iyer has become indispensable, ranking as the second-highest run-scorer in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. While his prowess in white-ball cricket is unquestioned, Shastri notes that Iyer's potential comeback in Test cricket will depend on prevailing team selection dynamics.

