Shastri Lauds Iyer's Transformation in White-Ball Cricket
Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri commends Shreyas Iyer's adaptation in stance and technique, leading to his stellar white-ball performances. Shastri highlights Iyer’s ability to effectively play both sides of the wicket. Iyer's strong ODI form makes him a key player, yet Test selection remains contingent on team dynamics.
- Country:
- India
Former Indian cricket head coach Ravi Shastri has praised Shreyas Iyer for his remarkable improvements in the white-ball format, attributing his success to significant adjustments in his batting stance and technique.
Iyer's newfound ability to play both sides of the wicket has emerged due to a more upright stance and better movement, allowing him to efficiently execute pulls, hooks, and cuts. This transformation has diminished his previous vulnerability of being leg-side focused.
In ODI cricket, Iyer has become indispensable, ranking as the second-highest run-scorer in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. While his prowess in white-ball cricket is unquestioned, Shastri notes that Iyer's potential comeback in Test cricket will depend on prevailing team selection dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)