Shastri Lauds Iyer's Transformation in White-Ball Cricket

Former Indian cricket head coach Ravi Shastri has praised Shreyas Iyer for his remarkable improvements in the white-ball format, attributing his success to significant adjustments in his batting stance and technique.

Iyer's newfound ability to play both sides of the wicket has emerged due to a more upright stance and better movement, allowing him to efficiently execute pulls, hooks, and cuts. This transformation has diminished his previous vulnerability of being leg-side focused.

In ODI cricket, Iyer has become indispensable, ranking as the second-highest run-scorer in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. While his prowess in white-ball cricket is unquestioned, Shastri notes that Iyer's potential comeback in Test cricket will depend on prevailing team selection dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)