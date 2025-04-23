Cycling's New Chapter: Balancing Motherhood and Competition

Once seen as a choice between family and career, motherhood is finding its place in the world of elite cycling. Female cyclists are now proving that both can coexist successfully. Spanish cyclist Ane Santesteban recalls the time when motherhood meant stepping away from professional sport.

History acknowledges Spain's most decorated female cyclist, Joane Somarriba, who retired in 2006 to embrace motherhood. Somarriba shares her story of contemplating motherhood at the peak of her career, revealing the struggles faced by athletes in similar situations.

Now, the cycling scene is increasingly populated with athletes who transition smoothly between parenthood and competition. Riders like Lizzie Deignan and Ellen van Dijk have demonstrated exceptional success post-maternity. Sports science continues to advance, validating the potential for mothers to return stronger than ever.

