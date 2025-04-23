Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals in Make-or-Break Showdown Against RCB

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid stresses urgency as the team slips to eighth in the IPL table. With regular captain Sanju Samson sidelined due to injury, Riyan Parag steps in as interim captain. The team must improve performance to keep playoff hopes alive, facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:30 IST
Rajasthan Royals' head coach Rahul Dravid emphasized the urgency for his team to win as they have slipped to eighth place on the IPL points table. Facing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Dravid noted that the Royals need to start winning to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Dravid highlighted the team's inconsistent performance, especially in critical moments, which has cost them crucial games. He expressed hope for a favorable pitch at Chinnaswamy Stadium, indicating it could lead to a high-scoring match, offering the Royals a chance to showcase their skills.

Meanwhile, regular captain Sanju Samson is sidelined due to an injury, with Riyan Parag stepping in as the interim captain. Dravid praised Parag's composure in leading the team through challenging matches. As the team looks to climb the rankings, focus will be on their performance against RCB.

