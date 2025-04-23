Anil Kumble's Insights on IPL Struggles: Royals' Retention, Knight Riders' Utilization, and Rising Spinners
Anil Kumble attributes the struggles of Rajasthan Royals to not retaining Jos Buttler and highlights Kolkata Knight Riders' ineffective use of Andre Russell. He discusses the importance of Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma's regained form. Kumble praises young spinners like Digvesh Rathi and Suyash Sharma for their performances in the IPL.
- Country:
- India
Anil Kumble, a legendary cricketer, pinpoints decisions by Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders as key factors in their current IPL struggles. He highlights Rajasthan's failure to retain Jos Buttler and KKR's suboptimal use of Andre Russell.
Furthermore, Kumble discusses Sanju Samson's vital role, emphasizing the impact of his absence on Rajasthan. He notes Rohit Sharma's return to form as crucial for Mumbai Indians. Kumble also addresses Royal Challengers Bangalore's adaptations to conditions at their home ground, stressing the challenges posed by the slower pitch.
Kumble concludes by recognizing the emergence of young spinners like Digvesh Rathi and Suyash Sharma, who have showcased impressive skills in the IPL, proving their mettle against seasoned players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Last-Over Finish: Lucknow Super Giants Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders
Lucknow Super Giants defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs in their IPL match in Kolkata.
Thrilling Cricket Showdown: Kolkata Knight Riders Battle Highlights
Sanju Samson Fined Rs 24 Lakh for Slow Over-Rate in IPL Clash
Sanju Samson Fined as Rajasthan Royals Penalized for Slow Over-Rate