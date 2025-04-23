Left Menu

Anil Kumble's Insights on IPL Struggles: Royals' Retention, Knight Riders' Utilization, and Rising Spinners

Anil Kumble attributes the struggles of Rajasthan Royals to not retaining Jos Buttler and highlights Kolkata Knight Riders' ineffective use of Andre Russell. He discusses the importance of Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma's regained form. Kumble praises young spinners like Digvesh Rathi and Suyash Sharma for their performances in the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:58 IST
Anil Kumble's Insights on IPL Struggles: Royals' Retention, Knight Riders' Utilization, and Rising Spinners
Anil Kumble
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Kumble, a legendary cricketer, pinpoints decisions by Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders as key factors in their current IPL struggles. He highlights Rajasthan's failure to retain Jos Buttler and KKR's suboptimal use of Andre Russell.

Furthermore, Kumble discusses Sanju Samson's vital role, emphasizing the impact of his absence on Rajasthan. He notes Rohit Sharma's return to form as crucial for Mumbai Indians. Kumble also addresses Royal Challengers Bangalore's adaptations to conditions at their home ground, stressing the challenges posed by the slower pitch.

Kumble concludes by recognizing the emergence of young spinners like Digvesh Rathi and Suyash Sharma, who have showcased impressive skills in the IPL, proving their mettle against seasoned players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025