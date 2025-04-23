Anil Kumble's Insights on IPL Struggles: Royals' Retention, Knight Riders' Utilization, and Rising Spinners

Anil Kumble, a legendary cricketer, pinpoints decisions by Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders as key factors in their current IPL struggles. He highlights Rajasthan's failure to retain Jos Buttler and KKR's suboptimal use of Andre Russell.

Furthermore, Kumble discusses Sanju Samson's vital role, emphasizing the impact of his absence on Rajasthan. He notes Rohit Sharma's return to form as crucial for Mumbai Indians. Kumble also addresses Royal Challengers Bangalore's adaptations to conditions at their home ground, stressing the challenges posed by the slower pitch.

Kumble concludes by recognizing the emergence of young spinners like Digvesh Rathi and Suyash Sharma, who have showcased impressive skills in the IPL, proving their mettle against seasoned players.

(With inputs from agencies.)