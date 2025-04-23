Left Menu

London Marathon Awaits Guidance Post-Trans Ruling

The London Marathon won't be affected by a recent British court ruling on trans women, pending advice from the Equality and Human Rights Commission. The race director emphasizes inclusivity while supporting World Athletics' new gender-testing rules meant to protect women's competitive rights in sports.

Updated: 23-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:32 IST
In the wake of last week's landmark court decision regarding trans women in Britain, the London Marathon will proceed as planned, said race director Hugh Brasher. He supports World Athletics' recent gender-testing rules designed to safeguard women's rights to fair competition.

Brasher plans to await directives from the Equality and Human Rights Commission and Sport England before making any future changes to the event. Currently, runners can self-identify their gender in the mass race, but elite entries are limited to those born female.

This court ruling has clarified that single-sex sports services can legally exclude trans women. Brasher highlighted the complexity of the issue and underscored the importance of official guidance.

