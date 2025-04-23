Left Menu

Nitin Belurkar Shines at Maharashtra Open Grandmaster Chess

Goa's Nitin Belurkar secured the top position at the Maharashtra Open Grandmaster Chess event by winning all five rounds. In Category B, A Balkishan from Karnataka claimed victory after a draw against Ram Krishnan, earning a trophy and Rs 1,10,000. Advik Agrawal and Anadkat Kartavya were second and third, respectively.

Updated: 23-04-2025 22:11 IST

Goa's chess enthusiast Nitin Belurkar emerged as the leading contender, concluding the fifth round of the Maharashtra Open Grandmaster Chess event with five points.

Displaying strategic prowess, Belurkar, armed with the white pieces, clinched a crucial victory over Sandipan Chanda, preserving an unblemished record in the tournament.

In the competitive Category B, Karnataka's A Balkishan held Ram Krishnan of Tamil Nadu to a draw in 30 moves, concluding with 7.5 points after nine rounds to seize the winner's trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1,10,000. Advik Agrawal secured Rs 95,000 as the runner-up, while third-placed Anadkat Kartavya received Rs 85,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

