Nitin Belurkar Shines at Maharashtra Open Grandmaster Chess

Goa's chess enthusiast Nitin Belurkar emerged as the leading contender, concluding the fifth round of the Maharashtra Open Grandmaster Chess event with five points.

Displaying strategic prowess, Belurkar, armed with the white pieces, clinched a crucial victory over Sandipan Chanda, preserving an unblemished record in the tournament.

In the competitive Category B, Karnataka's A Balkishan held Ram Krishnan of Tamil Nadu to a draw in 30 moves, concluding with 7.5 points after nine rounds to seize the winner's trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1,10,000. Advik Agrawal secured Rs 95,000 as the runner-up, while third-placed Anadkat Kartavya received Rs 85,000.

