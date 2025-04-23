Left Menu

Boxing Federation Elections Stalled by Internal Strife

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) faces turmoil as internal conflicts and court cases stall elections. Following the RO's resignation amidst factional tensions, the interim committee is unable to appoint a new officer immediately. Efforts continue to resolve disputes and resume the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:28 IST
Boxing Federation Elections Stalled by Internal Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is in disarray as infighting within the organization has delayed the appointment of a new Returning Officer for its elections, following the resignation of former appointee RK Gauba.

Gauba, a former Delhi High Court judge, stepped down amid claims of a smear campaign against him, exacerbating tensions and legal challenges that have already postponed elections set for March 28.

With factional conflicts and financial irregularities adding to the turmoil, the newly-formed interim committee is working to stabilize operations and resolve legal disputes to facilitate a fair and timely election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025