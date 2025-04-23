Boxing Federation Elections Stalled by Internal Strife
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) faces turmoil as internal conflicts and court cases stall elections. Following the RO's resignation amidst factional tensions, the interim committee is unable to appoint a new officer immediately. Efforts continue to resolve disputes and resume the electoral process.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is in disarray as infighting within the organization has delayed the appointment of a new Returning Officer for its elections, following the resignation of former appointee RK Gauba.
Gauba, a former Delhi High Court judge, stepped down amid claims of a smear campaign against him, exacerbating tensions and legal challenges that have already postponed elections set for March 28.
With factional conflicts and financial irregularities adding to the turmoil, the newly-formed interim committee is working to stabilize operations and resolve legal disputes to facilitate a fair and timely election process.
