Boxing Federation Elections Stalled by Internal Strife

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is in disarray as infighting within the organization has delayed the appointment of a new Returning Officer for its elections, following the resignation of former appointee RK Gauba.

Gauba, a former Delhi High Court judge, stepped down amid claims of a smear campaign against him, exacerbating tensions and legal challenges that have already postponed elections set for March 28.

With factional conflicts and financial irregularities adding to the turmoil, the newly-formed interim committee is working to stabilize operations and resolve legal disputes to facilitate a fair and timely election process.

